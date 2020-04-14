NEW DELHI: Popular video-sharing social networking app TikTok, has been witnessing a surge during the pandemic lockdown. The short video app has now crossed 1 billion installs on Google Play Store.

At a time, when lockdowns across the world are forcing people to stay indoors and maintain social distancing, the short video app, has got a major push and emerged as the biggest gainer over the last months.

Eversince, the Government has announced the 21-day lockdown on March 24, TikTok became the most downloaded social media app across the country. It also comprised 29.5% of the total downloads in the month of March.

While Apple doesn’t reveal the number of installs on the App Store, TikTok's number of installs on Play Store has been spotted by Android police. Reportedly, TikTok is currently ranked four among entertainment apps.

TikTok has also been beating the other social networking apps like WhatsApp and Facebook to become the most downloaded non-game app globally.

Recently, TikTok announced the donation of Rs 100 crore towards providing medical equipment in India in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

