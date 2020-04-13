SAN FRANCISCO: Google is set come out with a series of Google Doodles, to thank all COVID-19 helpers over the next weeks. Earlier, Google released an ad thanking the real heroes around the world for combating COVID-19.



"This week, we’re beginning a series of Doodles to recognize the many people responding to COVID-19 from doctors and nurses caring for people on the front lines, to teachers and food service workers ensuring essential goods and services are still available," Google said, as mentioned by 9to5google.



This Google Doodles series was usually reserved for multi-week sporting events like the Olympics and World Cup.

The first thanks was started on April 6 for public health workers and researchers in the scientific community.

In Google Doodle series, Google is using the same basic format where the “G” sends heart/thanks/appreciation/respect to a themed “e” at the end.

Here's how Google is thanking Coronavirus helpers: