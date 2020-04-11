Explore 30 fun, constructive, and creative activities to do with built-in features of iPad (you can also use an iPhone).



Designed for children in grades PK–2, these activities can easily be tailored for the whole family, said Apple.



Many activities tap into iPad's camera and first-party apps.



"We know parents out there are juggling a lot in this challenging time. Apple's education team has some fun ways to keep kids everywhere creating," tweeted Apple CEO Tim Cook.



Some other fun activities are go back in time (find an old photo, take a new picture, recreate the scene by using black and white filters to make it look like from the past) and write a love letter to the planet. (IANS)

