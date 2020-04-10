NEW DELHI: In just one week of its arrival in India, Disney Plus (Disney+) has garnered approximately eight million paid subscribers for its Disney+ Hotstar video streaming service in the country.

Disney launched Disney Plus (Disney+) in India via Hotstar on April 3. The subscription started at a price of Rs 399 a year.

The company announced it has now surpassed 50 million paid subscribers globally.

Kevin Mayer, Chairman of Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International had said, "We are truly humbled that Disney+ is resonating with millions around the globe, and believe this bodes well for our continued expansion throughout Western Europe and into Japan and all of Latin America later this year."

"Great storytelling inspires and uplifts, and we are in the fortunate position of being able to deliver a vast array of great entertainment rooted in joy and optimism on Disney+," Mayer added.

Disney+ was first launched in the US in November and had originally set a target of 60 million to 90 million subscribers by 2024 end. It had 26.5 million subscribers during the first quarter of 2020 in February, the company had announced.

Netflix, which rules the video streaming segment, announced that it has reached 167 million global subscribers in January.

