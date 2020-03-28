Hyderabad: The Ministry of Information and Technology in association with the Ministry of Family Welfare has come out with a coronavirus tracking app called the Corona Kavach. The location based app will alert users if they are at the risk of catching the virus as well as all COVID -19 related cases in India. However, the app is still in its beta stage and users have complained of bugs in it.

The app can be downloaded on Google Play Store and is currently on Android.

As you install the app, it will ask you to fill up a form that consists of six questions. They are: if you are having any difficulty breathing, what is your temperature, if you have returned from a foreign country, whether you are feeling a body ache, if you have a dry cough or sore throat, and if you have met anyone from a foreign country.

Based on your answers you will be marked from code green, all fine, to orange, for see a doctor, yellow for quarantine, and red for infected. After that, you can tap on the icon and it will track your movements and will send you alert about infected people.

How to use:

Download the app and allow all permissions

Register otp that will be sent to your mobile number

Full up the questionnaire and update your status.

Click on the corona kavach app and start the one hour countdown. If there are infected persons around, an alert will be immediately sent.

Shortcomings:

Since the app requires huge public support, it cannot show the. Right information, unless everyone voluntarily fills in the correct details. The users also have to remember to click on the corona kavach icon. The proximity factor is also a shortcoming as location tracking via gps might not be accurate enough.

