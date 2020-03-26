New Delhi: After temporarily suspending all of its operations and services during the COVID-19 lockdown, etailer Flipkart on Wednesday said it will resume its grocery and essentials services post assurance from the government.



There were massive disruptions on Day 1 of the 21-day lockdown as local authorities including police did not allow delivery boys to move around – even harassed and beat them up.



Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO Flipkart Group, said that the government has given the company assurance to resume its essential services.

"We have been assured of the safe and smooth passage of our supply chain and delivery executives by local law enforcement authorities and are resuming our grocery & essentials services later today," Krishnamurthy said in a statement.



"We are very grateful for the clarification provided by the government and local state authorities on the functioning of e-commerce as ‘essential service' during the lockdown," he added.



There were multiple reports of delivery boys being beaten up. Twitter users posted photos of some delivery boys with bruises on their bodies.

An Amazon spokesperson said that the company appreciates that the government has recognised ecommerce as essential to help citizens remain at home and maintain social distancing.



"We are working with the central government and local authorities, asking them to help us urgently with detailed on-ground operating procedures, to ensure delivery of priority goods like household staples, health and hygiene products, sanitizers, baby formula, and medical supplies safely across the country to our customers' homes without any disruption," the spokesperson said.



Millions of people across cities were left helpless at homes as essential items like fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk, meat and fish etc did not reach their doors despite placing orders well in advance.



Later, the orders went dry.



In a message to customers, grocery and milk delivery website MilkBasket said it was forced to dump 15,000 litres of milk and 10,000 kg of vegetables. (IANS)

Also Read: Bad News This! Flipkart Halts Operations, Amazon Stops New Orders