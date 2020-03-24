New Delhi: Panasonic India on Monday launched its ICON AC series in the country. The series will be available on e-commerce platform Flipkart.



Buyers can avail an additional discount of Rs 1,500 on Citi Bank Credit Cards during Flipkart Cooling Days from March 27-29, the company said in a statement.



"Panasonic's cutting-edge Japanese technology with Flipkart's remarkable reach across the country is a great combination to delight consumers with the best in class ACs," said Gaurav Sah, Business Head, Air Conditioners Group, Panasonic India.



According to the company, Panasonic ICON AC range has been designed keeping in mind the extreme climatic conditions in India, and delivers impressive cooling at high temperatures even at 52 degree Celsius with the added advantage of offering cleaner air with PM2.5 filtrations.



The range also comes with 'Shield blu' coating that prevents leakage and enhances durability in high humidity coastal areas while delivering power efficiency with an ISEER rating of 4.6 for 5-star models.



Along with the new ICON AC series, the company is also offering 'Connected ACs' under the Miraie series on Flipkart.



"We are excited to partner with Panasonic to expand our portfolio of smart products to offer the widest selection to our growing pool of consumers," said Hari Kumar, Head, TVs and Appliances at Flipkart. (IANS)

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy M21 To Be Lauched On This Date