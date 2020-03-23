Chinese smartphone brand Redmis Weibo account has revealed that its upcoming smartphone K30 Pro will come with "Super Bluetooth" along with Bluetooth 5.1, with connection range of up to 400 metres.



Additionally, Redmi K30 Pro will be able to connect to three networks at the same time with its 5G ‘MultiLink' feature.



According to GizmoChina, a user can connect to one 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection, a 5GHz Wi-Fi connection, and a 4G or 5G mobile network to maintain a stable internet connection that comes in handy when playing online games.



The smartphone maker is likely to bring the K30 Pro with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and 8GB RAM.



The Redmi K30 Pro recently popped up on Geekbench 5.1 with a Snapdragon 865 and 8GB RAM and posted a score of 900/3300 single and multi-core, which is a healthy increase over the Snapdragon 855 scores in the 500/2200 ballpark.



As with last year's K20 series, the Redmi K30 Pro is expected to be a lot like the vanilla K30 smartphone but with some beefed-up specifications.



"Since Redmi has already launched Redmi K30 and Redmi K30 5G, it's pretty much a given that the upcoming new variant will be called the Redmi K30 Pro," according to media reports. (IANS)

