HYDERABAD: Following heinous crime incidents across the nation, different stakeholders are taking up various strategies for the safety women. Likewise, many young students from Hyderabad have come together to develop gadgets for the security of women.



N Shashidhar Raju, a 17-year-old, intermediate second-year student from Rajiv Gandhi University Of Knowledge Technologies (RJUKT), developed a gadget called 'SthreeBal' by spending only Rs 450. The watch-like gadget will help women when they are in danger. He created this prototype by using a watch, an old mobile phone battery, switch and high voltage generator.



According to reports, the gadget generates a shock of more than 1,000 volts that can leave a person paralysed. But it will not harm the victim as it is insulated. The device can be activated with the press of a button.



Speaking about his motivation and will to create a gadget for the safety of women, Shashidhar said to a daily, "When I heard about the 2012 Delhi gangrape, I wished to create a device for women. But then, I was in school and had no resources. After joining the institute, I shared my idea with the faculty and they encouraged me to pursue it."



The main vision of Shashidhar to use the high-voltage generator of low cost is that more people can afford it.



Other students too from the same institute developed an app called 'Swarasthr' that is automatically activated when it detects the scream.



How does 'Swarasthr' work?

When a woman is in danger, screams, the app registers panic in their voice and automatically sends out SOS texts and calls which are preloaded in the app, to the people. The SOS text will contain the longitude and latitude information of a person in distress along with a message that they need help immediately.

