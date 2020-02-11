Indian cab hailing company Ola on Monday went live in London. The platform is fully operational with three categories: Comfort, Comfort XL and Exec ride classes.



The firm has over 25,000 drivers registered on the platform, bringing scale to its London operations immediately.



"The company will maintain its differentiated focus on drivers, safety and a collaborative approach with local authorities and regulators," Ola said in a statement.



The company also announced three partnerships with firms such as DriveTech (Part of the AA), consulting giant Mercer and Pearson in initiatives to ensure that Ola riders in London benefit from the highest standard of driving skills, and driver customer service and communication.



According to the company, every Ola driver in London has passed the Versant spoken English test, from education experts Pearson plc., thus, ensuring a high level of communication in English.



London drivers joining the platform will benefit from six weeks of zero commission and market-leading commission rates thereafter, enabling them to keep more of their earnings.



Ola's commission commitment ensures drivers always receive the best commission rate in each market that the company operates in. (IANS)

