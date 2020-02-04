POCO, an independent brand from Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi has launched smartphone POCO X2 in India at a starting price of Rs15,999 for the 6GB+64GB configuration on Tuesday.
It is also available in two other configurations for Rs 16,999 and Rs 19,999 respectively. It is the second smartphone from the brand after the POCO F1 which was launched in 2018. The smartphone will go on its first sale on February 11 at 12 pm exclusively on Flipkart.
It is available in four colour variants Atlantis Blur, Phoenix Red and Matrix Purple.
Have a look at the Key specifications of the smartphone
64MP IMX686 Quad cam.
20MP+2MP in-screen front cam.
SD 730G+LiquidCool Tech.
4500mAh battery+27W in box charger.
Storage expandable Up to 8GB+256GB.