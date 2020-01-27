Hyderabad: Chinese smartphone maker OPPO on Monday said it has entered into a partnership with Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT Hyderabad) to promote collaborative research on advanced and emerging technologies.



The collaboration is aimed at promoting joint research and development for multiple projects over a period of two years for the development of new technologies in areas specific to camera and image processing, battery, networks (5G), system performance and Artificial Intelligence (AI), among other areas.



The partnership is in line with OPPO's effort to build localised solutions for the Indian market.



"We are happy to collaborate with OPPO India through the expertise of our researchers, to further support and strengthen their R&D efforts in bringing technological breakthroughs for the Indian market," Sumohana S. Channappayya, Dean - Research and Development, IIT Hyderabad, said in a statement.



"This collaboration with OPPO will help in the development of indigenous solutions to cater to the dynamic needs of the Indian consumers," Channappayya added.



A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between IIT Hyderabad and OPPO to facilitate exchange of ideas and carry out research.



"Our collaboration with IIT Hyderabad is in line with our vision to enhance R&D and innovation capabilities at OPPO India as we continue our endeavour to build localized solutions for the Indian market," said Tasleem Arif, Vice President and Head R&D, OPPO India.



"This collaboration aims to pave the way to carry out quality research and promote the rapid integration of cutting-edge technology, particularly in the areas of 5G and AI," Arif said. (IANS)

Also Read: OPPO To Unveil New ‘F’ series Smartphone In India