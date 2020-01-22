In an effort to help nuclear families and millennials who do not have time or expertise to make that perfect curd at home, Introducing its 2020 refrigerator line up, Samsung on Wednesday unveiled its Curd Maestro refrigerator, which is the world's first that prepares curd.



The company's 2020 refrigerator line-up is available across all retail channels and on Samsung Shop starting January and will range from Rs 17,990 for the 198-litre Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator to Rs 45,990 for the Smart Convertible 5 in 1 refrigerator.



Curd Maestro models will be priced between Rs 30,990 and Rs 45,990.



"At Samsung we believe in meaningful innovations that transform lives of people. Convenience, storage space and energy efficiency are the key features consumers look for in a refrigerator, and our 2020 range addresses all these needs.



"We are confident the new range of refrigerators will further strengthen our market leadership in the refrigerator category," said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.



Curd Maestro is Samsung's "Make for India" innovation and addresses the pain points of daily curd making. This is how it works. Curd Maestro enabling curd preparation in five to six hours — five hours for soft curd, six hours for thick curd.



One needs to boil and cool the milk and mix the curd culture manually while Curd Maestro does the most crucial part of the job — fermentation. It will not only ferment the curd but will store it too.



According to the company, National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) has tested and recommended the process of curd making in Samsung's Curd Maestro.



Curd Maestro makes curd with the same consistency each time and eliminates all the hassle of curd making in different weather conditions.



Curd Maestro refrigerators come with Samsung's smart convertible 5 in 1 "Twin Cooling" technology and will be available in 244-litre, 265-litre, 314-litre and 336-litre capacities. (IANS)

