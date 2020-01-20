HYDERABAD: With mass communication playing a key role in the growth of organizations these days, many firms are on the lookout for platforms that can help them collaborate with each other easily and reach out to a wide base of patrons. Web platforms such as Skype and Google Hangouts are helping companies simplify communication, but they all have two issues to tackle: they all need the internet and limitation on the number of participants.

It so happens that not every place has a strong internet connection. Even in large cities, there are always areas where mobile internet connectivity can be described as patchy at best. Every day, thousands of efforts are made in vain to connect a good call over the internet. With no acceleration in the rollout of 5G, this problem doesn't look like it will go away anytime soon. And, not to forget, how usually people cannot connect more than 10 people on an audio conference call. To resolve all these issues in one go, Telebu Communications, a Hyderabad- based organization, has come up with an audio conferencing app called grptalk.

Developed in 2016, grptalk is an app that can connect as few as 3 people and as many as 10,000+ people on a single call in less than 30 seconds, without any bridge or PIN numbers. It is an app that is industry-agnostic and is widely used across various sectors. The app works on dial-out and the participants will receive a call simultaneously at the scheduled time. All they need to do is answer the incoming call and join the conference.

Talking about the app, Satya Kalyan Yerramsetti, Founder & CEO, Telebu Communications says, “The app gives the host complete call control and visibility, making it easy to add, delete, mute and unmute participants.” He shares that the app also has some interesting web features such as download call records, upload excel sheets, private room discussion, and hand raise.

The CEO mentions that even though grptalk is loved by all its customers, it is a big hit amongst spiritual centers and the NGO sector. One of the biggest clients from the spiritual sector is Sri Kalki Spiritual Welfare Trust. The trust usually connects 600+ participants on a single call for a Satsang conference. It is a spiritual discourse that benefits from the stable, secure connection that grptalk provides.

K Venkateswara Reddy, a devotee says, "We did a good amount of research on the dial-out facility for more than 500 users at a time." He shares that they could not find many, and usually the quality was not good. "Even though we had some initial hiccups, the technical team and sales team together supported us in resolving those issues," he adds. Venkateswara Reddy mentions that the best features of grptalk are its large participation and call quality.

When it comes to NGOs, it is the Lion’s Club International that takes the lead. With about 60 participants on one call, they discuss eye donation camps, funding for natural calamities and many other noble causes over grptalk regularly.

Talking about grptalk, Siddappa Noola, District Chairperson of Lion's Club says, “We use grptalk to have conversation with the floor level volunteers in order to execute the activities where it is feasible through one click.” He shares that grptalk is helpful in many ways such as connecting with floor volunteers within seconds. “There is agility in the process for the purpose of execution of the activities without delay,” he concludes.

Calvary temple connects with 10,000 people and consumes 4,00,000 minutes of talk time every month.

Almost one out of four participants are visually impaired. Irrespective of their physical challenges, they are regularly participating in the conferences.

About 30% of people do not have smartphones or are not tech-savvy, making grptalk a perfect solution to increase participation.

