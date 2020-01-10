HYDERABAD: Just after Airtel rolled out WiFi Calling, its competitor Reliance Jio has announced that its users will now be able to enjoy voice and video calls over Wi-Fi networks all over India and the feature will support 150 handset models, without any additional cost.

Jio in a statement said that the key differentiators that come with Jio Wi-Fi Calling are that customers can use any Wi-Fi network for Jio Wi-Fi-calling and the voice and video calls will seamlessly switch-over between VoLTE and Wi-Fi to provide an enhanced voice/video-calling experience.

How do you enable it?

In order to enjoy free calls follow these steps:

Connect your phone to a WiFi network.

Go to settings on your handset and select the WiFi calling or WiFi calls option.

Remember only 150 handsets are compatible with the Reliance WiFi network.

You may also check if your handset is compatible or not by going to the official page that gives instructions for Jio WiFi calling.

On the launch of this service, Jio Director Akash Ambani said: "At Jio, we are constantly innovating to enhance customer experience or solve their problems. At this juncture, when an average Jio consumer uses over 900 minutes of voice calls every month, and at a growing base of consumers, the launch of Jio Wi-Fi Calling will further enhance every Jio consumer's voice-calling experience, which is already a benchmark for the industry with India''s-first all VoLTE network."

To enable Jio Wi-Fi Calling, a step-by-step guide has been made available on Jio.com/wificalling and Jio Wi-Fi Calling will be enabled pan-India between January 7 and 16, 2020, the company statement added.

The main difference between Airtel's and Jio's WiFi calling is that for the former calls can only be made to phones that have a broadband connection of the network, while Jio will be supported on 150 handsets across all networks WiFi connection. However, both offer free domestic calls.

Also Read | Now Access WhatsApp from Facebook’ For New Users In 2020