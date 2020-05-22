HYDERABAD: Samsung has launched a new outdoor 4K QLED TV and soundbar and it is named as 'The Terrace'. It is Samsung's first outdoor 4K TV.

James Fisher, senior vice president of the home entertainment division at Samsung Electronics America explained that, "As the weather improves, consumers are looking to enjoy those experiences outdoors. The Terrace takes all the Samsung Smart TV experiences that consumers have come to expect, and optimizes them for the backyard."

‘The Terrace’ is IP55 water and dust resistant and is designed for outside viewing. The screen can crank up to a brightness of 2000 nits and gives a perfect view when there is sunlight. The price of the 55-inch model is $3,455, the 65-inch is $4,999 and the 75-inch is $6,499. It has a high motion rate of MR240. It has Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

The smart TV is equipped with Tizen which powers features such as Samsung TV Plus, a free linear TV video service with over 120 channels, Samsung Health as well as subscription streaming services. The Terrace supports MultiView, Tap View, and various voice services like Bixby, Amazon Alexa, and the soon-to-launch Google Assistant. The specifications of the smart TV are:

Outdoor-Optimized QLED Picture

Wide Viewing Angle with Anti-Glare

Quantum HDR 32X

Quantum Processor 4K

Real Game Enhancer+™

Motion Rate 240

Direct Full Array 16X1

100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot2

Solid Metal Design

Weather-Resistant Durability IP55 Rated

Connections:

3 HDMI Connections5

1 USB Connection

LAN Port

Optical Audio Output Port

802.11AC built-in Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

IP Control Support

Audio:

20 Watt 2 Channel

Dolby Digital Plus

Active Voice Amplifier

Included Accessories:

Samsung OneRemote

The Terrace has been launched in the US and Canada and will come to Germany, Australia, New Zealand, and other regions later this year.

Also Read: Facebook Enables ‘Lock Profile’ Feature In India For More Privacy