The new reply permission feature will enable the users to decide who can respond to their tweets. Currently, anyone either a follower or a non-follower can respond to the tweet after a user publishes it. But now, limited people can reply to the tweets on Twitter. Twitter published a demo on the platform in which it revealed that it is adding a new permission setting. Here are the steps to know how to enable this new feature.

1. Compose a tweet and @mention the people you want to talk to.

2. Tap the permissions setting and choose who can reply.

3. Anyone can view and like your conversation but only the people you invited can reply.

This new feature is going to help many users who don't want their tweets to be seen by the entire world. For complete private conversations, ‘Direct Message’ functionality is present on Twitter and for a filtered experience, there are protected tweets.

