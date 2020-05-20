SAN FRANCISCO: Google is rolling out the dark mode option for its Google mobile app with Android and iOS users providing the option to enable the feature by the end of the week.
After the update, the app will automatically use whatever theme your operating system is already set to whether its Android or iOS 13.
In a tweet, Google says the feature is starting to roll out today, but it will not be available globally until later this week. You’ll also be able to manually toggle between light and dark mode by heading to the app’s settings, which is what users on older operating systems will have to do.
Check out Google's Tweet here:
If dark mode is available on your device, you might see a pop-up at the bottom of your screen, highlighting that a dark mode theme is now accessible and asking if you want to activate it, as per a technology website quoted.
Earlier, more tech companies have started rolling out dark mode for their apps. Recently, Facebook launched a dark mode earlier this month. On the other side, Whatsapp also added dark mode to its app on both Android and iOS devices in March.
Also Read: WhatsApp Web: Know How To Enable Dark Mode