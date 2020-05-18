HYDERABAD: Facebook-owned WhatsApp is one of the most used messaging apps across the world. In 2015, the web interface of the application has rolled out and most of the users also use ‘WhatsApp Web’ for easy access to the messages while at work.

Since then, WhatsApp Web has undergone many changes and improvements to make the web experience similar to the app. But WhatsApp Web lacks 'Dark Theme'.

According to the latest reports, WABetaInfo, a site that tracks the WhatsApp updates early said that the WhatsApp users can enable dark theme on WhatsApp Web. WABetaInfo wrote on its page, “We have published an article about the development of the Dark Theme on WhatsApp Web. The feature is still under development, but today we’re ready to provide a way to enable it before the official release.”

Just follow these steps to activate the dark theme on WhatsAppWeb.

Log in to the WhatsApp Web from the official page by using the QR Code. Then right-click the mouse outside the chat (on the message bar) and select "Inspect". One can also use ctrl+shift+l to open the browser console.

The browser shows the console and code of the page. Press ctrl+f to find body class="web" string.