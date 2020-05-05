Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google have announced that their coronavirus tracing technology would ban the use of location tracking feature in its apps. Apple and Google said that they would work together to create a system to assist governments and health agencies in enabling contact tracing.

First, Google and Apple will release APIs that enable interoperability between Android and iOS devices using apps. Later both the companies would work to enable a broader Bluetooth based contact tracing platform. This is going to be a more robust solution than an API.

Contact tracing is the process of tracking and contacting people who have been exposed to an infectious disease. Recently, the two companies have shared a set of images and guidelines for governments and public health authorities to integrate with their contact tracing apps.

The two tech companies also shared that the users will be notified if they have been exposed to anyone who was infected with COVID-19. Apple and Google said that they will not allow using location tracking apps along with the contact tracing systems.

