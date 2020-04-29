With the Coronavirus outbreak, people are staying at home and are working from home. Employees are attending virtual meetings from home and they are relying on different video calling applications.

So, Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp, also decided to help people by connecting with more than four people. Now, on WhatsApp, it is possible to make video calls up to eight people instead of just four. To get this new facility, one should have an updated version of the app. The WhatsApp video calls are end-to-end encrypted.

We think the increase in the usage of video-calling app Zoom has made other companies enhance their offerings. WhatsApp’s new limit compares to the 12-person limit that was recently introduced for Google Duo. Meanwhile, Apple’s FaceTime supports 32, Skype, and Facebook’s new Messenger Rooms service support 50, Houseparty supports eight, and Zoom’s free tier supports 100.

