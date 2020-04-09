LONDON: South Korean giant Samsung has announced to donate 2,000 smartphones to the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK and Facebook is giving away 2,050 Portal video-calling devices. According to the BBC, Samsung is giving Galaxy XCover 4s phones, designed to be more robust and can be used while wearing gloves, for the medical staff to use in Nightingale hospitals.

According to Samsung, NHS England had already ordered an extra 20,000 phones and tablets, which it had agreed to supply at cost price, without taking a profit. Facebook is donating 2,050 of its Portal video-calling screens. The device lets users perform video chat using their own TV as the screen.

Facebook would send the devices to hospitals and care homes in several locations including Essex, London, Manchester, Newcastle and Surrey. "Technology has never been so important to providing one of life's most essential things - the ability to communicate with the people we love regardless of where they are," NHSX digital transformation director Iain O'Neil was quoted as saying.

Samsung said it would also install up to 35 sanitising machines at NHS Nightingale hospitals and donate advertising space on internet-connected Samsung TVs to display NHS health messages. Microsoft is also helping the NHS staff use its enterprise communication software Teams software for free.

Facebook's Portal TV video chat device has been sold out on the company's website as well as on online platforms like Best Buy and Amazon, as people find the video calling app best way to stay in touch with family and friends. (IANS)

