May 26, 2020
HYDERABAD: Facebook-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature that allows the user to add contacts by scanning their QR codes.
May 25, 2020
HYDERABAD: Due to coronavirus induced lockdown, most of the employees are working from home.
May 24, 2020
BEIJING: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has patented a latest foldable smartphone with amazing camera features.
May 23, 2020
HYDERABAD: Now, it is very easy to create new Messenger Rooms and invite friends to join the conversation through Instagram. The growing use of Zoom video conferencing service has made Facebook...
May 22, 2020
Samsung has launched a new outdoor 4K QLED TV and soundbar...
May 22, 2020
Twitter is testing a new setting that allows users to limit how many people can reply to their tweets
May 22, 2020
May 20, 2020
Google is rolling out the dark mode option for its Google mobile app with Android and iOS users providing the option to enable the feature by the end of the week.
May 19, 2020
As Zoom app had become extremely popular for video-conference calls, Google’s Meet app has also become accepted among users. It has been downloaded over 50 million times on the Play Store till May 17...
May 05, 2020
Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google have announced that their coronavirus tracing technology...
Apr 29, 2020
With the Coronavirus outbreak, people are staying at home and are working from home.
Apr 25, 2020
HYDERABAD: Every company has been coming up with apps to counter Zoom, the group video calling app. Social media giant Facebook introduced some new features to take on Zoom.
Apr 11, 2020
The new iPhone SE may be launched next week and sales would begin immediately...
Apr 09, 2020
South Korean giant Samsung has announced to donate 2,000 smartphones to the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK and Facebook...
Apr 08, 2020
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Wednesday announced to set aside $1 billion from his equity in his financial services and mobile payment company Square
Apr 01, 2020
Apple on Wednesday increased prices of its iPhones in India due to the GST hike from 12 per cent to 18 per cent which became applicable from April 1.
Mar 27, 2020
Amid the global coronavirus pandemic, global tech hospitality platform Airbnb has announced it will work with its network of hosts to help provide temporary housing to 1,00,000 COVID-19 responders
Mar 27, 2020
Our drones will spray disinfectant on areas specified by the Chhattisgarh government, usually hospital areas, government offices and buildings
Mar 27, 2020
Global software major Cognizant on Friday announced an additional payment of 25 per cent of the base pay for April for employees up to ‘Associate level in India and the Philippines in the wake of the...
Mar 25, 2020
Zomato and Swiggy found themselves in no man’s land as restaurants, including cloud kitchens, went out of service
Mar 23, 2020
Seventy per cent more people are using group video calls and are spending more time than usual watching Facebook and Instagram Live amid the new coronavirus pandemic
Feb 04, 2020
POCO, an independent brand from Chinese smart phone maker Xiaomi has launched smartphone POCO X2 in India at a starting price of Rs15,999
Jan 23, 2020
In a first on Instagram, a new web series titled “Firsts” will introduce the concept of one-minute episodes on the photo-sharing platform this weekend.
Jan 10, 2020
Just after Airtel rolled out WiFi Calling, its competitor Reliance Jio has announced that its users will now be able to enjoy voice and video calls over Wi-Fi network all over India and the feature...
Jan 01, 2020
MANI, an official Reserve Bank of India app, will help visually-impaired persons in identifying the denomination of currency notes. Governor Shaktikanta Das launched the new mobile application,...
Dec 27, 2019
The same Tencent Blade security team disclosed the original “Magellan SQLite” vulnerabilities in December 2018.
Dec 25, 2019
Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has revealed that the company is planning to enter the fitness tracker segment in 2020.
Dec 08, 2019
Apple’s all-new Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR will be available for pre-orders starting December 10 in the US
Nov 02, 2019
Micro-blogging platform WhatsApp will now have fingerprint lock on supported Android phones to ensure privacy of chats. Users who install the new version of WhatsApp will have to scan a fingerprint...
Oct 10, 2019
Google is reportedly working on the new 5G smartphone, which the company may announce at its launch event for new products on October 15.
Oct 09, 2019
Jio on Wednesday, October 9 announced that it will charge 6 paise per minute for making voice calls to other rival networks.
Oct 05, 2019
Chinese handset maker Xiaomi on Saturday announced that it has achieved a record-breaking sale of over 53 lakh devices during the festive season sale
Oct 02, 2019
Researchers have detected a total of 172 infected apps with over 335 million installs found on Googles Play Store in September alone
Oct 01, 2019
Expanding its immersive audio equipment category, US-based audio equipment major Skullcandy Inc
Sep 28, 2019
Microsoft has blocked 38 new types of file extensions on its Outlook for the web email platform in a bid to protect email users from what it deems ‘at-risk’ file attachments
Sep 28, 2019
Billed as the “best Android phones you can buy,” Google Pixel devices have miserably failed to impress Indian users and the reason is pretty obvious
Sep 23, 2019
South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics Co. fell sharply in a global corporate social responsibility ranking to a record low of 90th this year
Sep 22, 2019
Realme has confirmed that ‘X2’, powered by a 4,000mAh battery with 30W VOOC fast-charging technology would be launched in China on September 24.
Sep 18, 2019
The co-founder and CEO of OnePlus, Pete lau, on Tuesday released the first images of the OnePlus 7T smartphone.
Sep 19, 2019
Every sport needs a hero, who lifts the lid and paves the way for others to follow. A badminton revolution is on in India
Sep 13, 2019
Google Photos has added a new feature called 'Memories' to help users rediscover old images straight from the app.
Sep 08, 2019
New Delhi:Moving ahead with its plan to enable visually impaired people identify currency notes, the Reserve Bank of India has selected a vendor to develop a mobile phone based application for them.
