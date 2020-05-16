HYDERABAD: Looks like, Australia’s and IPL franchise SunRisers Hyderabad’s dashing opening batsman David Warner has made the coronavirus-induced lockdown time completely his own. It’s hard to keep him quiet and for too long, be it on the cricket field or even within the confines of his home. Exploiting the lockdown lull to the fullest, the hard-hitting batter is churning outdance and dubsmash videos almost every other day to stay connected with the rest of the world, especially his fans in India.

His recent attempts at grooving to Tollywood songs, especially to ‘ButtaBomma’ and ‘Ramulo Ramulaa’ from the Telugu blockbuster ‘Ala Vaikuntapuramulo’, turned out to be big hits on social media and Internet. Not happy with shaking a leg, he also came up with a dubsmash of Tollywood Prince Mahesh Babu’s super-hit film ‘Pokiri’. Warner’s video was liked so much by all and sundry that Puri Jagannath, Tollywood’s ace director and maker of Pokiri even responded to it and offered a cameo in his future films.

After a few days of respite, David Warner is back to enthrall all of us with yet another video. But the only difference this time is that the video was shared by his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sun Risers Hyderabad on its Twitter handle.

Interestingly, David Warner chose SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘Bahubali’ to mimic and tickle our funny bones. Attired in a Roman warrior costume and headgear, Warner gave lip-sync to the iconic dialogue ‘Amarendra Babubali Anu Nenu’ (I, Amarendra Bahubali) from the film that goes in the voice of Prabhas. The Aussie cricketer was seen in the short video clip mimicking the full-throated dialogue even as one of his daughters covered for the commoners in the film. Take a look at the video: