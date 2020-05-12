HYDERABAD: Badminton coach Pullela Gopichand has been put under home quarantine for a period of 14 days by Telangana authorities after his return from Andhra Pradesh in the midst of coronavirus.

It is reported that the health officials have examined him and stamped him with the quarantine seal at Ramapuram Checkpost in Kodad of Suryapet district while he was returning to Hyderabad from Vijayawada.

Gopichand said that he had gone to Guntur from Hyderabad to see his grandmother who is not doing well. However, he was marked ‘quarantine’ by Telangana authorities. Gopichand clarified that he does not have any symptoms and the quarantine stamping is a part of the norms. He further stated that he would abide by the rules of quarantine and stay at home.

