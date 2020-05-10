HYDERABAD: After Australian cricketer David Warner danced to Allu Arjun’s 'Butta Bomma' song from his film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Tollywood lovers were delighted to his TikTok video, not to say Allu's fans went crazy. The video went viral across social media platforms and was an instant hit.

Now, Warner has come up with a new video on TikTok and Superstar Mahesh Babu's fans can't keep calm!

The cricketer has done a TikTok video on Mahesh’s popular dialogue from Pokiri movie. Holding his cricket bat, the Australian cricketer enacted the dialogue, "Okkasari Commit Ayithe Naa Maata Nene Vinanu".

Sharing his insta video link, David Warner wrote on Twitter, “Guess the movie?? I tried everyone. Good luck. #tollywood.”