On being asked about the tweet in the show, she said that it was so funny and added that Anushka and she would probably relate to this the most.

The six-time Grand Slam-winning tennis star further added that, “We are saying it as a joke but I think there is a much deeper issue. The deeper issue is that a woman can always be a distraction and not a strength. Oh 'if you're girlfriend is there or your wife is there, he must be distracted because he is going out for dinner'. That doesn't even make any sense. When he (Starc) went back to his wife to watch the World Cup final and everybody was hailing him. I truly felt... I was trying to just picture Shoaib doing that for me... hell would have broken loose if that would have happened. They would have said... he is such a joru ka ghulam... he is going and watching a women's cricket match. I just felt it. I feel humour sometimes brings the truth out.”

Sania said that "Anushka and I had a long conversation about it. We both were like, this is so true."

Also Read: Video Distortion: Rakul Preet Singh Not Going To Tolerate ‘Mischief’ Anymore!