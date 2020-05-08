HYDERABAD: India ace Tennis star Sania Mirza said that women being treated as a distraction by the society. Sania Mirza speaking with India women cricket stars Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana on their Youtube chat show “Double Trouble”, on Thursday asserted that, “I think whenever our husbands perform, it’s because of them and when they don’t it’s because of us. I don’t know how that works.” We all know that Sania Mirza appreciated Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc for missing an ODI match to watch his wife and women's cricket star Alyssa Healy at the Women's T20 World Cup in Australia earlier this year.
She had tweeted as, "Sure thing !! God forbid it would be a guy from the subcontinent, the guy would be called a 'joru ka ghulaam' in one second. good on you Mitchell. couple goals for sure!!" Sania said that she doesn't understand how a woman can become a distraction and not a strength. Here is the tweet.
On being asked about the tweet in the show, she said that it was so funny and added that Anushka and she would probably relate to this the most.
The six-time Grand Slam-winning tennis star further added that, “We are saying it as a joke but I think there is a much deeper issue. The deeper issue is that a woman can always be a distraction and not a strength. Oh 'if you're girlfriend is there or your wife is there, he must be distracted because he is going out for dinner'. That doesn't even make any sense. When he (Starc) went back to his wife to watch the World Cup final and everybody was hailing him. I truly felt... I was trying to just picture Shoaib doing that for me... hell would have broken loose if that would have happened. They would have said... he is such a joru ka ghulam... he is going and watching a women's cricket match. I just felt it. I feel humour sometimes brings the truth out.”
Sania said that "Anushka and I had a long conversation about it. We both were like, this is so true."
