KOLKATA: Legendary former India footballer Chuni Goswami, who captained the 1962 Asian Games gold-winning team, died on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest. The iconic sportsperson was 82 and breathed his last at a hospital here.

He is survived by his wife Basanti and son Sudipto. Goswami was suffering from underlying ailments, including sugar, prostrate and nerve problems.

"He suffered a cardiac arrest and died in the hospital at around 5pm," a family source told the news agency.

The recepient of Padmashree and Arjuna awards played 50 matches for India as a footballer from 1956 to 1964.

Goswami played his club football for Mohun Bagan and would always be seen wearing the Club's jersey. He started playing for the Kolkata-based team in 1954 and played till 1968.

As a cricketer, he represented West Bengal in 46 first-class games between 1962 and 1973 and led the team to the Ranji Trophy final in the 1971-72 season, a news channel reported.

All India Football Federation president Praful Patel tweeted, "Another legendary Indian Footballer and a fine first class cricketer has left us today. Rest in eternal peace Shri. Chuni Goswami. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family."

Tributes also poured in from Indian Super League clubs.

"A true great of Indian sport, Subimal 'Chuni' Goswami is no more. A Legend and an inspiration. Our prayers," Bengaluru FC posted on their official Twitter handle.

NorthEast United FC tweeted, "Indian footballing legend and a fine first class cricketer, Chuni Goswami is no more. May his soul rest in peace!"

Also Read: Watch| Mithali Raj Expresses Gratitude For Frontline Warriors | Fight Against Corona