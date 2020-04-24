NEW DELHI: Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli posted a photo with master blaster Sachin Tendulkar on his 47th birthday on Friday.
"Happy birthday to the man whose passion for the game of cricket has inspired many. Wishing you an amazing year ahead paaji," Kohli posted on Twitter.
Tendulkar will not be celebrating his birthday this year as a mark of respect for frontline workers, who are leading the fight against the pandemic, a news agency reported.
Earlier in the day, the cricketer had posted a picture on Twitter saying he started his birthday by seeking blessings from his mother who gifted him an idol of Lord Ganpati.
"Sachin has decided that this is not the time for celebrations. He feels that this is the best tribute he can pay to all the doctors, nurses, paramedics, policemen, defence personnel, who are at the frontline," a source close to the player told a news agency on Wednesday.
Tendulkar has already contributed a total of Rs 50 lakh to the CM Relief fund for COVID-19 and is also involved with several other relief work initiatives. "He has always been very uncomfortable talking about this aspect," the source said.
Other cricketers have also poured in their wishes for the batsman. Virendra Sehwag posted two pictures with the message, "Much needed to remember especially in these difficult times that after every adversity comes victory."