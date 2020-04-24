NEW DELHI: Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli posted a photo with master blaster Sachin Tendulkar on his 47th birthday on Friday.



"Happy birthday to the man whose passion for the game of cricket has inspired many. Wishing you an amazing year ahead paaji," Kohli posted on Twitter.



Tendulkar will not be celebrating his birthday this year as a mark of respect for frontline workers, who are leading the fight against the pandemic, a news agency reported.



Earlier in the day, the cricketer had posted a picture on Twitter saying he started his birthday by seeking blessings from his mother who gifted him an idol of Lord Ganpati.

