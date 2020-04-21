The entire world has come to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak. All the schools, gyms, playgrounds, theatres, clubs, etc are closed to contain the spread of coronavirus. People are locked inside as maintaining social distancing is very much important during this time.
Everyone is finding their own way to get out of the boredom. Two girls in Italy have found their own way to play Tennis. In the city of Liguria, two players were seen playing tennis from one another's rooftops. ATP Tour took to its Twitter and shared the video. The video has been shared by many celebrities and it's going viral now.
Recently, Roger Federer, the Tennis player has come up with a new challenge, “Volley Challenge”. He shared a video on his instagram in which one can see Roger standing just a few inches away from the wall and was hitting forehand volleys against the wall.
Many fans have taken up the challenge and Serena Williams also took up the challenge.