The entire world has come to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak. All the schools, gyms, playgrounds, theatres, clubs, etc are closed to contain the spread of coronavirus. People are locked inside as maintaining social distancing is very much important during this time.

Everyone is finding their own way to get out of the boredom. Two girls in Italy have found their own way to play Tennis. In the city of Liguria, two players were seen playing tennis from one another's rooftops. ATP Tour took to its Twitter and shared the video. The video has been shared by many celebrities and it's going viral now.