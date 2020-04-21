MUMBAI: As the virus outbreak has imposed a strict lockdown in India, all celebrities and cricketers are spending time with their families and making a to-do list everyday to kill quarantine time.

Likewise, MS Dhoni is spending his time well in lockdown with his family and video games. The cricketer's wife Sakshi Dhoni was seen craving his attention when he was busy playing a "video game". "

We have got our hands on an adorable 'Mr and Mrs' post shared by Sakshi Singh on Instagram. In the picture, Dhoni can be seen relaxing on a bed with his iPad on and to seek attention from him, Sakshi bites his toe. “Times when you crave attention from Mr Sweetie,” Sakshi captioned the post.

Take a look at the post here: