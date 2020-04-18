HYDERABAD: With several sports events are coming to a halt due to the CIVID-19 outbreak all over the world, sports stars are taking this opportunity to spend some quality time with their families. Our sports stars from India has flooded social media with videos of how they have been coping with the Lockdown. On Saturday Australian cricketer David Warmer shared a video of him dancing to popular Bollywood song ‘Sheila ki Jawani’ from the movie Tees Maar Khan along with his daughter Indi Rae.

The cricketer posted the TikTok video on his official Instagram account with the caption, “Indi has asked to also do one for you guys! please help me, someone!!!!!!” The video has garnered more than 350,000 views since it was posted.