Recently, netizens slammed the former Indian team captain for contributing just one lakh donation to fight the coronavirus pandemic in the country. However, his wife Sakshi Singh Rawat called it fake news. Taking to Twitter, Sakshi said media houses should not carry false news “at sensitive times like these”.

Earlier, CSK bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji said that the former India skipper looked very intense during his training sessions post his sabbatical.

"Dhoni was looking good, fit. He focused on training just like he always does and was as normal as he has always been. He trained like the way he did last year or 2 years ago. There is nothing that changes when it comes to his preparation. His routine, his mindset, everything is the same," Balaji had said a news agency.

Recently former India opener and domestic legend Wasim Jaffer also revealed that all Dhoni wanted when he started off was to make Rs 30 lakh and live peacefully in Ranchi.

Replying to a fan's question on his "favourite memory with M.S. Dhoni", Jaffer said on social media: "In his 1st or 2nd year in the Indian team, I remember he said, he wants to make 30 lakhs from playing cricket so he can live peacefully for the rest of his life in Ranchi."

Dhoni went on to play 90 Tests, 350 ODIs, and 98 T20s for India, captaining the team to the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 50-over World Cup.

