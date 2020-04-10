NEW DELHI: From the ice bucket to 10-year to kiki, these challenges have always been top trends on various social media platforms. Amid the 21-day nationwide shutdown and everyone locked in their homes, sports persons are also interacting with their followers on social media. One such challenge that is catching up and several celebrities have taken up is the "#FryingPanChallenge".

Indian tennis star Leander Paes on Wednesday joined the league and asked his followers to juggle the ball against the wall, not with a tennis bat, but a frying pan. He also added a little twist asking to perform the challenge without looking at the ball.

"Here's a challenge for you guys while we're in lockdown! How many can you do? I'm challenging all of you out there. Send in your entries with the #FryingPanChallenge, tag me, and I'll share the best few!" the grand slam champion captioned the video on Twitter.

Reacting to Paes' play, Mahesh Bhupathi wrote: "Guy can volley with anything."