In India, there are more than 3,000 positive COVID-19 cases with 68 deaths so far. The world has come to a standstill and every effort is being made to help those in need.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to 49 sports personalities that included the likes of BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, cricket great Sachin Tendulkar, badminton world champion P.V. Sindhu and chess legend Viswanathan Anand as he urged them to keep spreading awareness as the world fights the coronavirus pandemic.

Sportspersons across the board have come out and donated money as the world fights the pandemic. In fact, there have also been talks of pay cuts even though the BCCI has made it clear that it has not thought of anything on those lines as of now even though it does realise that this outbreak will have an impact on the economy.

Sporting events across the globe have either been cancelled or suspended and even the fate of the 13th edition of the IPL hangs in balance and franchise owners have decided to have the next meeting after the government issues fresh advisory on April 14. (Inputs from IANS)

