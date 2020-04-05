Many netizens reacted to both Dia and Sania's posts and said that both of them are right in their own ways.



Sania would be the third celebrity to have voiced her opinion with the kind of posts that have been trending on social media during the time of the lockdown. Earlier, Farah Khan and Diljit Dosanjh too had shared posts saying that they were getting tired of watching people put up workout videos, while the pandemic continues to spread.

Dia Mirza who is also a UN missionary expressed concern over the COVID-19 outbreak. Along with several other celebrities and entrepreneurs who are advocates and alumni of United Nations (UN) Secretary-General's Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), she hoped that aid reaches the remotest corners of the world. The "Kaafir" actress further said that "International, national and local response to the COVID 19 scare must be structured with a focal point to make healthcare accessible to all people, especially those living on the fringes of society, marginalised by economic inequality. Each of us can do our bit by staying home, staying safe and by recognising how fortunate we are that we can, while many struggle to gain access to essentials and the basics to sustain health and life".

