The coronavirus pandemic has put a halt to all human activities including major sports events across the globe. The wrath of the virus had effected lakhs people and had claimed thousands of lives.

In this stern situation, from commoners, politicians to celebrities everyone have come forward to aid in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic. Indian cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and many more players have contributed their bit to the Relief Funds.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi is also doing his bit to stabilize things in the neighbouring country. He has started Afridi's foundation to curb the adverse effect of the covid-19 outbreak in Pakistan.

Indian cricketers like Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh appreciated Afridi's efforts. They took their social media handles and urged everyone to donate their bit to his foundation’s initiative.

Take a look at their twitter posts here: