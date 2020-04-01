Mumbai: The former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, in a recent interview with a leading sports website Sportstar, happened to reveal that Sourav Ganguly supported him through his international career more than the former Indian captain, MS Dhoni or even the current captain Virat Kholi did. He revealed that he has many more memories playing with the current Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Saurav Ganguly, because of the support that he got from him.

"I have played under Sourav (Ganguly) and had a lot of support from him. Then Mahi (MS Dhoni) took over. It's a difficult choice to make between Sourav and Mahi. I have more memories of my time under Sourav because of the support he gave me. I didn't have that kind of support from Mahi and Virat (Kohli)," Yuvraj Singh was quoted as by Sportstar.

Yuvraj was also the star performer for the young Indian team led by MS Dhoni that went on to lift the inaugural World T20 in South Africa in 2007. He also played a very important role in the 2011 World Cup, in which India had emerged triumphant. He was named as the Player of the Tournament for his all-rounded performance.

Yuvraj had announced his retirement in June of 2019.

Just like every other Indian Cricketer, Yuvraj is also staying at home as the country battels the novel coronavirus.

Yuvraj Singh along with many cricketers and other athletes from across the country extended their support to the lockdown, urging their fans to stay at home amid the coronavirus crisis.

