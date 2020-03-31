HYDERABAD: India cricketer Rohit Sharma on Tuesday donated Rs 80 lakhs in support of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Rohit said he has donated Rs 45 lakhs to Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund), Rs 25 lakhs to Chief Minister's Relief Fund for Maharashtra, Rs 5 lakhs to Zomato Feeding India and Rs 5 lakhs towards welfare of stray dogs.

The 32-year-old also said that we need our country back on feet and the onus is on us. "Let's get behind our leaders and support them," he tweeted while tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma have also pledged to support the Prime Minister's Relief Fund and Chief Minister's (Maharashtra) Relief Fund in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic. A source in the industry told IANS that Virat and Anushka have jointly donated Rs 3 crores towards the cause.

Indian women's team ODI captain and veteran Mithali Raj has pledged to donate Rs 10 lakh for the fight against coronavirus. Mithali has decided to give Rs 5 lakh to the Prime Ministers Fund and Rs 5 lakh to the Chief Minister's Assistance Fund of the Telangana government.

All-rounder Deepti Sharma, who was part of the T20 World Cup team, contributed Rs 50,000 to the West Bengal State Emergency Fund for the fight against coronavirus pandemic. She also separately contributed to the Prime Minister's Relief fund and UP relief fund.

Various other sportspersons and organisations have contributed towards funds established for fight against coronavirus pandemic.

More than 1,200 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported so far in India and 32 people have already lost their lives. IANS

