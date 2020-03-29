As the nationwide lockdown has forced everyone to stay home and self-isolate amidst the coronavirus spread, there are many people who are still struggling to do to tide through this difficult phase. At the same time, there are also people who are doing productive things during their isolation period.

While popular B-town stars like Katrina Kaif is washing her own utensils, Shilpa Shetty is making Tik Tok videos on cooking and gardening, others like Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez are posting fitness videos.  In the same league, our favourite Indian cricketers are also spending their quarantine period in some amazing ways.

From mopping and cleaning the house, to gardening and spending time with their loved ones, cricketers including Shikhar Dhawan, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are spending their home-isolation period in different and creative ways.

Check out their quarantine videos here:

1. SACHIN TENDULKAR

2. GAUTAM GAMBHIR

3. MITHALI RAJ

4. HARMANPREET KAUR

5. KL RAHUL

6. JASPRIT BUMRAH

7. ROHIT SHARMA

😍🙌

8. RAVINDRA JADEJA

9. ISHANT SHARMA

10. DINESH KARTHIK

11. MOHAMMAD SHAMI

12. MAYANK AGGARWAL

13. YUZVENDRA CHAHAL

14. IRFAN PATHAN

15. SHIKHAR DHAWAN

16. VIRAT KOHLI

