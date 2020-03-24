From commoners, celebrities to politicians, everyone are spreading coronavirus awareness messages through their social media handles and asking people to stay safe.
Indian Tennis player Sania Mirza also took to her twitter handles and expressed her concern over the spread of coronavirus and urged people to stay at home saying that it is the ‘biggest need of the hour’.
Take a look at her tweet here:
A total 36 positive cases have been confirmed across Telangana in the past one month. State officials have also declared complete lockdown due to increasing numbers.
According to data released by ICMR, India reported around 530 positive cases and 10 fatalities due to coronavirus so far.
