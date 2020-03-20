NEW DELHI: Celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli on Friday urged people to stay indoors and follow all the guidelines issued by the authorities amid the growing number of positive coronavirus (Covid-19) cases in the country.

Anushka shared a video on her social media handles with the caption, "Stay home. Stay safe. Stay healthy." Re-tweeting his wife's message, Kohli wrote, "The need of the hour is to absolutely respect and follow the government's directive. Stay home. Stay safe. Stay healthy." "We know we all going through a very difficult time. And the only way to stop this coronavirus is by acting together," said the couple in the video.

"We are staying at our home for our safety and for everyone else's as well. And you should do it to prevent the spread of the virus. Lets make it safe for us and everyone else by self isolation," they added. Earlier on Thursday, the Indian cricket team skipper had urged all the citizens to adhere to the safety norms put in place by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying "we need to be alert, attentive and aware in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic."

"Be alert, attentive and aware to combat the threat posed by COVID-19. We, as responsible citizens, need to adhere to the norms put in place for our safety as announced by our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi India fights corona," Kohli said in a tweet.

The 31-year-old also lauded the medical professionals in the country and around the globe for all the efforts being put to fight coronavirus. "Also, special mention to all the medical professionals in the country and around the globe for all the efforts being put in to fight the coronavirus. Let's support them by taking care of ourselves and everybody around us by maintaining good personal hygiene," Kohli tweeted.

Modi has urged people to opt for a 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. In his address to the nation, the Prime Minister urged people above the age of 60 years not to venture outside their homes in the coming weeks. He also urged people to follow the instructions issued by the state governments. In India, close to 200 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported till now and four lives have also been lost. (IANS)

