NEW DELHI: The cricketing world has come to a standstill due to the coronavirus outbreak which means that the members of the Indian cricket team have got a break from their unrelenting schedule. The second and third match of the ODI series against South Africa were called off due to the outbreak of the viral pandemic and away from the cricket field, the players have been posting messages and updates on social media.

Captain Virat Kohli said, "Let's stay strong and fight the #COVID19 outbreak by taking all precautionary measures. Stay safe, be vigilant and most importantly remember, prevention is better than cure. Please take care everyone."