Modi retweeted him with the quote: "G'day @ScottMorrisonMP! It doesn't get bigger than the India vs Australia final in Women's @T20WorldCup tomorrow. Best wishes to both @BCCIWomen and @AusWomenCricket and greetings on Women's Day. May the best team win. Like the Blue Mountains, MCG will also be Blue tomorrow! "

The match will be preceded by a closing ceremony which will feature a performance by pop star Katy Perry. The International Cricket Council (ICC) is expecting a full house at the MCG which would mean that it would break the record for highest attendance for a women's sports event.

Ganguly wishes India eves ahead of T20 WC final:

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Saturday wished the Indian women's team all the best ahead of their T20 World Cup final against Australia.

The final will be held at the cavernous Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) where the International Cricket Council (ICC) hopes to break the record for most attendance in a women's sports event. "Good wishes to the Indian women's cricket team for the finals tomorrow... They have made the country proud," Ganguly said in a tweet.