NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison engaged in an exchange on Twitter ahead of the women's T20 World Cup final on Sunday.
India and Australia will meet in the title clash at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, their second face-off in this tournament. "Hey @narendramodi, Australia vs India in the final of the Women's @T20WorldCup in Melbourne tomorrow. Two great teams in front of a mega crowd at the MCG. It's going to be a big night and superb match! And Australia all the way (sic)," Morrison tweeted.
Modi retweeted him with the quote: "G'day @ScottMorrisonMP! It doesn't get bigger than the India vs Australia final in Women's @T20WorldCup tomorrow. Best wishes to both @BCCIWomen and @AusWomenCricket and greetings on Women's Day. May the best team win. Like the Blue Mountains, MCG will also be Blue tomorrow! "
The match will be preceded by a closing ceremony which will feature a performance by pop star Katy Perry. The International Cricket Council (ICC) is expecting a full house at the MCG which would mean that it would break the record for highest attendance for a women's sports event.
Ganguly wishes India eves ahead of T20 WC final:
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Saturday wished the Indian women's team all the best ahead of their T20 World Cup final against Australia.
The final will be held at the cavernous Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) where the International Cricket Council (ICC) hopes to break the record for most attendance in a women's sports event. "Good wishes to the Indian women's cricket team for the finals tomorrow... They have made the country proud," Ganguly said in a tweet.
This will be the second time the two teams will meet in the present tournament. Earlier, India had stunned the defending champions in the opening match of the tournament with a 17-run win in Sydney. India went on to top the group stage by winning all four of their matches, while Australia finished second. India's group stage performance came handy in their semifinal against England. The match was washed out and India went through on account of superior number of points they had accumulated in the group stage. (IANS)