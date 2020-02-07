"This was my favourite corner in the SCG dressing room. Memories came flooding back today," the 46-year-old wrote alongside his photos clicked by Yuvraj Singh. Tendulkar has a tremendous record at the SCG as he went on to score 785 runs from five Test matches at the ground. In fact, his highest Test score of 241 not out also came at the SCG in 2004. The 200-Test former India captain is in Australia to coach Ponting XI for the Bushfire Cricket Bash.

The Little Master, who was flanked by Yuvraj at the SCG, also said he had been moved by the devastation caused to both people and wildlife by the bushfires in recent months. "Australia has always been dear to me. In 1991, as an 18-year-old I remember coming here (for the first time). I spent almost four months here. I almost had an Aussie accent when I went back to India," said Tendulkar while speaking to reporters.

"The competitive cricket that I played here at the age of 18 helped me a lot in my career, so I have a special feeling for Australia and Australian people." Meanwhile, Yuvraj also took to Instagram to share the photos of his SCG visit. "Got to Sydney Cricket Ground with a jet lag and the great man! Easy to find him, hard to find my name on the SCG board," he wrote alongside the photos. Yuvraj is part of the Gilchrist XI which will be facing Ponting XI in Sunday's charity game at the Junction Oval in Melbourne. (IANS)

Also Read: Tendulkar To Flag-off The New Delhi Marathon On Feb 23