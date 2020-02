NEW DELHI: Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar will flag-off the fifth edition of the IDBI Federal Life Insurance New Delhi Marathon on February 23.

Close to 13,000 runners have already registered with thousands of others waiting to get their name logged into the roster, a statement from the organisers said. Certified by AIMS (Association of International Marathons and Distance Races), the marathon is recognised as a National Marathon Championship by AFI (Athletics Federation of India), and acts as a qualification event for major marathons across the world as well as continental championships. The marathon will see the runners taking part in four different categories; Full Marathon, Half Marathon, Timed 10k and the 5k Swachh Bharat Run. The marathon will start off at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium with the route winding past historic landmarks like India Gate, Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rajpath.(IANS)

Also Read: Battle of Hyderabad To Decide Indian Chess Federation Crown