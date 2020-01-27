HYDERABAD: After news broke that famous basketball player Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash, tributes poured in for the NBA icon. From celebrities to sports star, condolences started pouring in from across all quarters.

However, there is one post that has freaked many out.

A Twitter user with the name @dotNoso had on November 14, 2012 tweeted that "Kobe is going to end up dying in a helicopter crash." By now, the tweet has 154.5K retweets and has gone viral.