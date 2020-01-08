HYDERABAD: India skipper Virat Kohli stayed on the top one position in ICC Test Rankings and young Australia batting sensation Marnus Labuschagne on Wednesday achieved a career-best third place.

Labuschagne moved up by a spot after a match-winning double century against New Zealand in Sydney recently.

Labuschagne scored 215 and 59 in the third and final Test in Sydney and ended up amassing 549 runs from six innings against the Black Caps.

Kohli has remained static at the top spot with 928 points and is followed by Australia's Steve Smith (911 points). Apart from Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane also feature in the top 10 of the list however, their rankings saw a drop of one and two places respectively. While Pujara sits at the sixth place, Rahane is currently placed at the ninth spot. England all-rounder Ben Stokes has also made a jump of five places to enter the top 10 rankings for batsmen.

On the other hand, Australia's Pat Cummins and New Zealand's Neil Wagner are placed at the first and second spot respectively in the bowlers' rankings. While Wagner had scalped 17 wickets in the three games against the Aussies in the recently held Test series, Cummins had picked up 12 wickets.

The duo are followed by West Indies pacer and skipper Jason Holder, who jumped a place to be at the third spot. From India, pacer Jasprit Bumrah, ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami are placed at the sixth, ninth and tenth spot respectively. (IANS)

