HYDERABAD: Fans go crazy about their favourite stars and they do some creative things to impress them. Now, a super cool fan of star cricketer Virat Kohli from Guwahati met the Indian Captain and presented him a with portrait which was made out of old mobile phones and wires.
The fan named Rahul added that he made the portrait in 3 days and 3 nights. He asserted that he used paper pins and other scrap materials to make art. Rahul was overjoyed as he met Virat Kohli and said that he skipped a heartbeat for a second when he got to see Virat so closely. He said that Virat was really impressed with the artwork and also gave him an autograph.
Rahul further stated that he is the first person to create such art and his name and got himself into the Indian Book of Records and even applied for the Asian Book of Records. The entire video of Virat signing on the portrait has been filmed and it was shared on social media pages of BCCI and the Indian Cricket Team. Twitterati is singing praises for the art, and the video was seen being shared a lot.
