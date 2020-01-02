HYDERABAD: It's confirmed... India's all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his alleged actress girlfriend Natasha Stankovic got engaged yesterday. Pandya took to his Instagram to announce his engagement news. Celebrities and fans are pouring in congratulatory wishes for the would-be couple.
Natasha took to her Instagram and posted a video of ring sharing ceremony. Natasha and Hardik were seen kissing each other in the video. She posted the video and quoted it as, Forever Yes...
Serbian model Natasha Stankovic made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with the movie Satyagrah. She rose to fame immediately after featuring in the popular song DJ Waley Babu. She also participated in one of the famous reality show, Bigg Boss Hindi season 8.
